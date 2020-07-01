SookePoint Ocean Cottage Resort developer Michael Thornton (File - Sooke News Mirror)

SookePoint garners three building awards

Development has won seven awards in three different competitions this year

SookePoint Ocean Cottage Resort was recognized recently with several provincial awards at the Canadian Home Builders’ Association of B.C.’s Georgie awards.

SookePoint won three Georgies, including:

• Best Single Family Home

• Best Townhome Development

• Best innovative feature

SookePoint has won seven awards in three different competitions this year.

“We believe this is good news for the future of our community and our entire area,” said owner Michael Thornton.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Business

