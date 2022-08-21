Fox & Monocle in North Saanich is among the top new restaurants in Canada, named by enRoute magazine, a few months after opening this spring. (Fox & Monocle/Facebook)

Spring startup in North Saanich makes top 30 list of Canadian new restaurants

Fresh-faced bakery/restaurant finds itself on the enRoute long list of best new restaurants

A fresh restaurant in North Saanich is among the best new eateries in Canada by the magazine for a national air carrier.

On its way to whittling down a top 10 list, enRoute magazine named Fox and Monocle near Canoe Cove Marina and Jeju in Tofino to its long list of 30 of Canada’s best new eateries.

For two decades the Air Canada magazine has embarked on a mission to put newcomers on the map. This year, the organization flew one undercover writer all over the country in search of those “reshaping Canada’s diverse culinary landscape.”

Establishments opened between late spring 2021 and May 31 were up for consideration.

Fox & Monocle, under owners chef Ross Bowles and pastry chef Tracie Zahavich, bills itself as a bakery by day, restaurant by night. Open since mid-May, Fox & Monocle offers European comfort food classics and familiar flavours with a strong focus on local farms, producers and sustainable cooking. The menu evolves with what’s in season.

Find it at 2300 Canoe Cove Rd. or online at foxandmonoclebakery.com.

Jeju in Tofino serves up new Korean foods from 101 – 120 Fourth St. Find the full menu online at jejutofino.com.

The most memorable meals will make this year’s top 10 list, released Nov. 1.

BusinessFood and DrinkSaanich Peninsula

