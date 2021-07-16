Sustainable fashion brand ecologyst unveils new facility in Victoria

Consumers can see how clothing is made, watch seamstresses work in the open

René Gauthier, founder of ecologyst, encourages other companies to move toward sustainable manufacturing practices. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Sustainable fashion brand, ecologyst, opens its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Victoria to the public on Friday (July 16).

The new facility at 2110 Store St. features a public-facing space allowing consumers to see up close how the clothing is made, with in-house seamstresses working in the open.

The facility is both a retail and factory space where 25 per cent of the clothing they sell in-house is made. The company’s aim is to provide transparency about the manufacturing process and create a deeper connection between consumers and those making the clothing.

“We’re trying to show what is possible for the clothing industry and there’s a lot of people who say that change is too hard – and it is hard – but we’re proof that it’s possible,” company founder René Gauthier said during a media tour.

The company emphasized in a release they are dedicated to protecting the planet by creating clothing that stands the test of time. None of the clothes are made with plastics and instead use biodegradable materials such as organic cotton and merino wool.

The space has lofty ceilings, exposed white brick, neutral and pastel colour schemes and natural lighting, creating an ambience the company states aligns with their brand.

To learn more visit ecologyst.com.

