Victoria Cat hotel offers free board for cat-owners hospitalized amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Victoria Cat Hotel is offering its services free of charge for cat owners hospitalized amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Unsplash)

A Victoria cat-sitting service is offering free board for cats belonging to any owners who require hospitalization amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘boutique hotel for cats’ offers four-storey suites for cats, usually at a rate of $20 per day for a single feline. With separate suites for each ‘hotel guest,’ cats with all kinds of needs can be accommodated, with ramps and extra sleeping space available for geriatric cats and extra privacy for nervous kittens.

“I’m having lots of cancellations of course,” said owner Judith Quinlan. “So I thought I’d put the space to good use.”

The service also provides a play room where cats can enjoy moving toys, tunnels and a high window perch. For the extra concerned cat parent, an online ‘kitty cam’ is available to check up on your pet.

The pet-sitting service requires every cat to be up to date on vaccinations, worm and flea-free and spayed or neutered. Food must be supplied with the cat.

The Victoria Cat Hotel can be reached at 250-889-6568.

