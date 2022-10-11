Ships are loaded with coal at Westshore Terminals in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday February 19, 2014, as seen from a National Aerial Surveillance Program flight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Westshore Terminals reaches tentative deal with union, work resumes at terminal

Terms of the six-year agreement with Local 502 were not immediately available

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. says it has reached a tentative agreement with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, ending a strike that began last month.

The company says work resumed at the terminal on Oct. 9.

Terms of the six-year agreement with Local 502 were not immediately available. The deal is subject to a ratification vote by the end of the month.

The company says negotiations with Local 502 were the first of three union locals. It says talks with ILWU Locals 514 and 517 will be scheduled in the near future.

Westshore says its annual throughput volume for 2022 is estimated at 24 to 25 million tonnes, down from an earlier estimate of 27.5 million tonnes.

It says the reduction reflects the impact of the labour disruption as well as lower than expected performance from BNSF, the rail carrier for its U.S. customers.

