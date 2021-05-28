2 days free transit in June for Greater Victoria high school grads

Those finishing high school can choose two days to travel free on the bus

The Victoria Regional Transit System’s GradPASS program has been offering free rides to graduating high school students since 1990. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria high school graduates get a free ride this June.

The Victoria Regional Transit System adopted the popular GradPASS program in 1990 and 31 years later, Grade 12 students still reap the rewards.

Students can ride the bus for free any two days in June.

GradPASS was first introduced in Vancouver in 1988 to encourage safe transportation options during prom season. More than 70 communities across the province offer the pass.

READ ALSO: Public transit to be free for kids 12 and younger – a ‘bold’ B.C. budget line advocates applaud

GradPASS cards are distributed by participating schools in late May. Grads can scratch off their two chosen travel days and show the card with valid student identification when boarding. Learn more about the GradPASS at bctransit.com/victoria/fares/gradpass.

Another group of riders get a free pass for a week in June as BC Transit also celebrates Clean Air Day on June 2. Cyclists can ride the Victoria Regional Transit System for free during Bike to Work Week May 31 to June 6.

Participants must use the bus bike racks or show their bike helmet when boarding the bus.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC Transit