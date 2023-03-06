Alexander Gillespie with his daughters Daphne, Sheila and Jean pose in 1918 with a “stone boat,” used to gather and haul rocks off farm fields. (Sooke Region Museum)

Alexander Gillespie with his daughters Daphne, Sheila and Jean pose in 1918 with a “stone boat,” used to gather and haul rocks off farm fields. (Sooke Region Museum)

Alexander Gillespie’s former farmhouse now a marine safety centre

Pioneer built home in 1911 on East Sooke property

Elida Peers | Contributed

A recent public meeting in East Sooke regarding the property now used by the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue as a training base brought back memories of Alexander Gillespie’s farming days.

After working further north in the Skeena River district as a land surveyor, Alexander Gillespie bought the acreage in 1910 as a home for his wife, Rose Ellen Todd and his growing family.

The builder of the Gillespie home in 1911 was a carpenter called Owens. When the family needed more space, the Richardson brothers made an extensive addition to the original farmhouse. Due to the Gillespie family’s connections to prominent business and political families, the home became somewhat of a social centre in the sparsely populated East Sooke area.

MORE HISTORY: Piped water created a stir in the early 20th century

The photo shows Gillespie in 1918 at the waterfront property with his daughters Daphne, Sheila and Jean as they pose with a “stone boat,” used to gather and haul rocks off the farm fields.

Alexander Gillespie farmed until 1929, becoming known for his Jersey cattle and prize-winning seed potatoes, and then went into business in Victoria.

This image came to us from their daughter Sheila, who had grown up to marry a physician, Dr. Andy Anderson, whom she met on a boat trip to Hong Kong. Of Sheila’s three children, David Anderson, longtime federal politician and one-time minister of Fisheries and Oceans, is probably the best-known.

The Gillespies had originally bought the property from Aleured Walker. When the Gillespie family left for Victoria, it became a guest resort called Glenairley. It became a popular resort and, in 1950, was purchased by Ray and Grace Horgan, who had previously owned another guest house, Seagirt. The Horgans ran the place until 1960 and then decided to present the beautiful waterfront estate to the Roman Catholic Sisters of St. Anne as a retreat for nuns.

With changing times, the sisters let the fabled property go, and for most of the last decade, it has taken on a totally different role, becoming respected as a centre of marine safety.

While Sheila married Dr. Anderson, Daphne married George Barnes, Jean, also known as Jinky, married George Gaisford, and the youngest, Rosanna, married Herbert Hammond.

Vancouver Island is still home to the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Alexander and Rose Ellen Gillespie.

•••

Elida Peers is the historian of the Sooke Region Museum. Email historian@sookeregionmuseum.com.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

East SookehistorySookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
E-scooter uptake highlights role of fun in transportation: Royal Roads researcher
Next story
New jazz-oriented community band seeks musicians

Just Posted

Eddie and Mary Atherton, shown here playing with the Lake Country Big Band, are trying to launch a new community band in Sooke. (Courtesy of Lake Country Calendar)
New jazz-oriented community band seeks musicians

The 2023 Greater Victoria Flower Count kicks off on March 8. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Greater Victoria flower count returns to sow community competition, share local beauty

Sooke RCMP will add two officers in 2024 as part of long-term plans to address population growth. (File - Black Press Media)
Sooke considers more RCMP officers due to population increase

The 2014 arrests of two Vancouver Island residents led to an almost decade-long international investigation into organized crime. (Courtesy B.C. RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime)
Escaped murderer, cocaine bales, fiery drug bust flow from Vancouver Island-based probe