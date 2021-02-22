If you’re considering a new career or upgrading skills, CamWeek is a perfect time to explore options. (File photo courtesy of Camosun College)

Annual Camosun College information night turns into three-day virtual event

The Feb. 23 to 25 online event will include information sessions running from 4 to 8 p.m.

Camosun College has turned its annual information night for prospective students into a three-day, pandemic-adapted virtual event.

The Feb. 23 to 25 online event, called CamWeek, will have information sessions and presentations running from 4 to 8 p.m. each night. Attendees will also be able to live chat with recruitment and admissions staff during the event if they have specific questions.

The CamWeek sessions will be approximately 45 minutes long and give students a break between each event.

“While we wish we could see prospective students in real life, this actually allows us to reach more people,” said Megan Hale, the college’s recruitment and admissions advisor, in a release.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, to disrupt the workforce, Hale added “now is the perfect opportunity to take some courses and figure out your next steps.”

CamWeek will feature presentations in several areas including arts and science; sports and exercise; business; trades and technology; health and human services and the Centre for Indigenous Education and Community Connections.

The college says CamWeek is one way to explore what it has to offer, but staff are available to give people guidance at any time. That guidance includes helping prospective students navigate the different kinds of financial resources available to them.

“So many people don’t know that there are so many grants and bursaries, it’s always good to chat with financial aid to know what’s available to you,” Hale noted.

