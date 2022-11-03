Christine Gollner is among artists opening their home for the fall studio tour Nov. 5. (Black Press Media file photo)

Artists open Oak Bay studios for self-paced, self-guided art tour

Tour offers guests a peek inside artists’ workings

Oak Bay’s biggest fall art event returns this weekend when the talented visual artists of the community open their home studios to the public.

Autumn Oak Bay Artists’ Exhibition & Studio Tour allows guests to view and purchase works by many of Oak Bay’s established and emerging artists. Several artists open their homes as backdrops to display original watercolour, acrylic, and oil paintings, photography, woodcuts, as well as fibre, glass, and pottery creations. A group of nine presents their works in the Garry Oak Room of the Monterey Recreation Centre.

The tour runs Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at all venues. Sunday, Nov. 6 the Garry Oak Room is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. while the 16 artists welcome guests into their studios 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The free tour, produced by Oak Bay Parks, Recreation, and Culture, is self-guided and self-paced, with maps available at the Monterey centre, 1442 Monterey Ave., starting Nov. 5. Or download the brochure, featuring colour images and briefs on each artist alongside the map online at bit.ly/3Wcog3e.

Arts

