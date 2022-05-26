(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

B.C. teenagers can hit the gym without hitting their wallet this summer

The initiative runs from May 16-August 31

In the same week that they opened their newest location in Kelowna, Planet Fitness has started an summer initiative to help teenagers stay fit and active.

From May 16 to August 31, teenagers across the country ages 14-19 can work out for free through their High School Summer Pass initiative.

The program was the first of its kind when it first launched in 2019. That year, more than 900,000 kids signed up across North America.

“Were just looking to get people active,” said Planet Fitness Director of Operations Mark Towers. “Some of the guidelines were showing about 30 per cent of youth were meeting the required amount of physical activity during COVID… that’s pretty darn low. Whatever we can do to get people going again is fantastic, physical and mental, that’s all health, its all co-related.”

Pre-pandemic, 50.8 per cent of youth met the required amount of daily physical exercise.

Kids who sign up are also eligible for scholarship opportunities.

“Essentially a raffle or a draw for anyone who signs up to use the high school pass,” said Towers.

There are multiple scholarships available, including one large country-wide one up for grabs. Provincial scholarships are $500 a piece while the country-wide scholarship is $5,000.

The scholarships can be used for academic or athletic programs.

Teens under the age of 18 must be with a parent or guardian to register.

For more information, click here.

READ MORE: Get pumped at Kelowna’s new out-of-this-world fitness facility

READ MORE: Champs: It’s ring season for Okanagan College Coyotes baseball

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FitnessKelownamental health

Previous story
Oak Bay Tea Party’s 60th celebration to be marked with fireworks

Just Posted

A photo from the City of Victoria Archives shows the destruction caused on May 26, 1896, after the Point Ellice Bridge collapsed with a streetcar on it. (City of Victoria Archives M07434)
Looking Back: 126 years since 55 killed in catastrophic Victoria bridge collapse

R.J. Patenaude with Milestone Equipment Contracting works on the southeastern side of the intersection at Highway 17 and Mount Newton Cross Road, where the company is currently constructing bus jumping lanes. (Wolf Depner/News staff)
Bus traffic on the Saanich Peninsula to get jump up with new lanes

The 2022 Oak Bay Tea Party features fireworks to mark 60 years. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay Tea Party’s 60th celebration to be marked with fireworks

Victoria Airport Authority president/CEO Geoff Dickson, joined by transport minister parliamentary secretary Annie Koutrakis, speaks about new federal funding for the airport. The Wednesday announcement at YYJ came less than 24 hours after the airport was shut down for several hours upon discovery of a suspicious package at the departures check-in. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Victoria International Airport receives $1.3 million for safety upgrades