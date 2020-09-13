One of the 2019 contestants in the Gingerbread Showcase, which had the theme Building a Diverse Community. Funds raised from this annual event go to Habitat for Humanity Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Bakers invited to whip up some ‘Coastal Living’ for the latest Habitat Victoria Gingerbread Showcase

Organizers set for in-person and online viewing come November

Things are always a little ginger with Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s biggest fundraiser of the year. While organizers are still working out the details for public viewing, the annual Gingerbread Showcase is a go, and they need some bakers.

The fundraiser features home chefs and professional bakers, along with artists, designers, architects and more who show off talent, skill and imagination. The rules haven’t changed: Everything must be edible, each entry must be on a 61-centimetre square base and be at least 45 cm tall.

RELATED: Winners of Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s Gingerbread Showcase announced

Registration is open for individuals, families, friends or other teams of people in social bubbles ready to take on the challenge under this year’s theme – Coastal Living. Participants are responsible for transporting their creation to the Parkside Hotel & Spa and for setting it up for viewing.

Creations will be displayed online and for in-person viewing from November through to early January 2021. The Gingerbread Showcase promise to offer exciting options to make viewing as accessible and safe as possible amid coronavirus concerns.

RELATED: What happens if B.C. re-enters a COVID lockdown? Psychologist says we’ll be OK

As usual, visitors and viewers can vote on a favourite – for the People’s Choice Award – while making a donation to Habitat Victoria’s build fund. That cash helps area families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. Last year’s showcase raised more than $102,000 toward homes now under construction.

Along with the People’s Choice Award, judges award prizes for best first impression; best use of skill & technique; best interpretation of the theme; most creative and original, and most diverse use of ingredients. Limited spaces are available. Register online at visit habitatvictoria.com/2020-gingerbread-showcase-baker-signup.

RELATED: 11th annual Gingerbread Showcase comes to Victoria (photos)

