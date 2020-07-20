BC Transit hands out free masks around Greater Victoria

Masks are not mandatory but passengers are encouraged to mask up

BC Transit will be giving away free masks to passengers on Monday, July 20.

In an aim to encourage passengers to mask up, street teams will be out and about on Monday handing out branded masks during the morning commute.

According to a press release, wearing a mask is not mandatory on BC Transit buses but wearing one can “help promote a more comfortable transit experience for all.”

Street teams will be in the downtown core near Douglas and Fort streets from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., near the legislature exchange from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the Uptown Shopping Centre 7:30 to 9 a.m. Street teams will also be in the Mayfair Shopping Centre area from 9 to 10 a.m., the Langford exchange from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and the Colwood exchange at 9 to 10:30 a.m.

For more information on BC Transit’s response to COVID-19, visit bctransit.com.

