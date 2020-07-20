BC Transit employee Alaaliyah Jariwala, left, hands out masks to residents at a bus stop outside of the legislature building in Victoria on July 20. BC transit launched a province-wide campaign that encourages transit users to wear a mask. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)

BC Transit hands out free masks at Greater Victoria bus stops

Mask handout is part of province-wide campaign encouraging transit etiquette

BC Transit handed out masks at multiple Greater Victoria bus stops Monday morning.

The mask handout is part of a province-wide campaign BC Transit launched, “Together We Ride,” which encourages transit users to wear masks while on board transit buses, and have good bus etiquette.

BC Transit employees were handing out masks Monday morning at bus stops throughout Greater Victoria. The handout marks the launch of a province-wide campaign that encourages people to cover their faces while using transit. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)

“The tag line ‘Together we ride’ reminds riders that safety is a collaborative effort and endeavors to foster an environment where riders are courteous and respectful,” stated BC Transit in a press release.

“Although the wearing of face coverings is not currently mandatory, it can help promote a more comfortable transit experience for all as select sectors open up and people gradually return to engaging in some of the activities they did prior to the start of the pandemic.”

A employee of BC Transit estimated about 1,600 masks were to be handed out to residents on July 20. For more details about the campaign and additional safety measures visit ride.bctransit.com.

