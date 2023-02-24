Beefs & Bouquets

TO ANYONE AND EVERYONE, what takes two seconds to say please and thank you to people who assist them in stores. Taking it a step further and adding a smile can add a ray of sunshine and make a significant difference in someone else’s dreary day.

I WILL GRUDGINGLY ACKNOWLEDGE that it is convenient for dining and drinking establishments to have automatic tip prompts on their payment devices, which can be helpful for the mathematically challenged. I do wish, however, that they would include a No Tip Because the Service Sucked button. It would be an excellent way for them to gather feedback on servers who don’t have the skills required or might not have their best interests at heart.

BOUQUET TO THE LIBRARIAN who wears the “You’re safe with me” rainbow badge. Thank you for helping make Sooke a safer and more compassionate place.

BEEF TO GRAVEL TRUCKERS using their retarder brakes on West Coast Road by the Kemp Lake Store hill when empty. Are you unable to read the sign entering Otter Point heading West? – Slow Down! Thanks to all that can read.

TO THE DILIGENT CONSPIRACY THEORISTS who are showing us how today’s unpopular theories eventually become tomorrow’s inconvenient truths.

BEEF TO THE PEOPLE who drive directly on my tail on Highway 14 when there’s a line of traffic in front of me. Either of us can’t go anywhere.

BOUQUET TO THE GAS STATION on Sooke Road that has slightly cheaper gas than everywhere else for making filling the tank a less painful experience.

A BIG BEEFY ONE for the pearl-painted Scion, who appeared to want to be where I was on Gillespie Road right through the construction this morning. Did you notice a car in front of you (me), one in front of me, and one in front of them? Suggest you leave home earlier!

MULTIPLE BOUQUETS to the check-out women (and men!) at Village Food Markets for keeping spirits up through COVID and beyond. Not sure how they do it, but they manage to share a small but not insignificant gesture of smiling, which always sheds some sunlight on a chilly day!

POTHOLES, POTHOLES, POTHOLES. There are some on almost every road in Sooke. It’s time to start patching.

Sure nice to see people out walking during the day and wishing other walkers a great day. It’s another sign we are almost through winter.

A SMOKY BEEF to bus riders who thinks it’s OK to smoke, toke or vape at the bus stop. It’s against health regulations. It’s unfair that I must breathe noxious fumes.

BOUQUET TO THE KIND GENTLEMAN at the grocery store who paid for my second basket when I found I did not have enough money. I paid it forward.

WE HAVE SO MANY COVID vaccines that they are expiring. Yet, a parent can’t find cold medicine for their young child at any store. Something is very wrong here.

BOUQUET TO MY HUSBAND Bruce for bringing me coffee every morning, feeding the birds even in the rain, but most of all because of his wonderful renovations that have made every house we have lived in our home.

WHAT’S NEXT after warning labels on alcohol? Labels on all speedometers warning higher speeds can lead to tickets, injuries or even death? Our lawmakers are out of control.



