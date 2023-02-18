Boat fire in Cadboro Bay brings out Coast Guard, Victoria and Oak Bay Fire Departments

Teams responded to the fire this morning around 8:30 a.m.

Oak Bay Fire Department, Victoria Fire Department and the Coast Guard responded to a boat fire this morning around 8:30 a.m. (Courtesy of Saanich Fire Department)

Oak Bay Fire Department and the Canadian Coast Guard responded to a boat fire in Cadboro Bay this morning (Feb. 18) around 8:30 a.m.

Oak Bay Fire department said the fire was resolved with the help of the Coast Guard, who made sure debris was contained.

Moored boat on fire this morning in Cadboro Bay. Oak Bay Fire and Coast Guard on scene monitoring the situation. pic.twitter.com/wFOcutgW4g — Saanich Fire Department (@SaanichFire) February 18, 2023

Victoria Fire Department posted to Instagram that they were able to make their way to assist in putting out the fire with the Protector, a fire boat that is able to navigate shallow waters.

In the post, the department said they were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

“When crews first arrived they saw a 30 foot sailboat fully engulfed,” said Roger Stewart, the deputy chief for Oak Bay Fire Department. “An additional boat that was in close proximity was damaged as well.”

Stewart said the owner of the boat was contacted and dive teams were dispatched to search the sunken boat.

