Oak Bay Fire Department, Victoria Fire Department and the Coast Guard responded to a boat fire this morning around 8:30 a.m. (Courtesy of Saanich Fire Department)

Oak Bay Fire Department, Victoria Fire Department and the Coast Guard responded to a boat fire this morning around 8:30 a.m. (Courtesy of Saanich Fire Department)

Boat fire in Cadboro Bay brings out Coast Guard, Victoria and Oak Bay Fire Departments

Teams responded to the fire this morning around 8:30 a.m.

Oak Bay Fire Department and the Canadian Coast Guard responded to a boat fire in Cadboro Bay this morning (Feb. 18) around 8:30 a.m.

Oak Bay Fire department said the fire was resolved with the help of the Coast Guard, who made sure debris was contained.

Victoria Fire Department posted to Instagram that they were able to make their way to assist in putting out the fire with the Protector, a fire boat that is able to navigate shallow waters.

In the post, the department said they were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

“When crews first arrived they saw a 30 foot sailboat fully engulfed,” said Roger Stewart, the deputy chief for Oak Bay Fire Department. “An additional boat that was in close proximity was damaged as well.”

Stewart said the owner of the boat was contacted and dive teams were dispatched to search the sunken boat.

READ MORE: Vessel catches fire before sinking in Ucluelet harbour

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

fire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Local Filipino and Turkish communities cook over 200 meals for earthquake relief

Just Posted

Oak Bay Fire Department, Victoria Fire Department and the Coast Guard responded to a boat fire this morning around 8:30 a.m. (Courtesy of Saanich Fire Department)
Boat fire in Cadboro Bay brings out Coast Guard, Victoria and Oak Bay Fire Departments

Volunteers (from left) Laila Pires, Fatma Dogus, Dominga Passmore, Annette Beech and Megan Lynch gathered to cook for a cause Feb. 18. All money from the fundraiser will be given to the Red Cross to be used for earthquake relief in Turkey.
Local Filipino and Turkish communities cook over 200 meals for earthquake relief

For an extra $14, you get to eat and drink pretty much as much as you want. (BC Ferries photo)
Opinion: Is the ‘quiet comfort’ BC Ferries lounge (really) worth the money it costs?

A fried chicken sandwich at Smile Chicken. (Chris Campbell photo for Black Press Media)
Fried chicken wars heat up in Victoria with new restaurants