Easter Seals is now offering day camp options in Victoria after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of summer camps. (Photo courtesy Easter Seals BC/Yukon)

Camp fun still offered in Greater Victoria

Easter Seals offers day camp options to replace cancelled overnight camps

With overnight camps cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Easter Seals is opening day camp options for youth and adults with disabilities who are looking to get outside and take part in daily activities including arts and crafts, park visits, game days and talent shows.

“It was so disappointing to have to cancel our overnight camps for this year, but we’re hoping these day camps will provide some social interaction and physical activity that they’ve been missing. Following strict guidelines from the province and health authorities, we’ve put strict protocols in place to keep all participants, staff and visitors safe,” says Lisa Beck, president and CEO of Easter Seals BC/Yukon.

City Adventure Day Camp will take place in August with eight weekly sessions available for groups between the ages of 12 to 18 and 19 to 49. Participants will meet at Uptown Shopping Centre each morning before heading out. Sessions will include groups of six people, with two counsellors, and participants can choose as many days as they want.

The aim of the camp is to help participants feel more comfortable getting around and exploring all Greater Victoria has to offer.

Easter Seals BC/Yukon is operated by the BC Lions Society for Children with Disabilities. For more than six decades, the society has helped more than one million families with transportation services, child health research, Easter Seals summer camps, the Easter Seals House, post-secondary bursaries, community access services and patient care programs.

Camp registration is $60 per day with the remainder of the cost subsidized by donors and sponsors.

For more information, go to eastersealsbcy.ca and select Easter Seals Camps.

