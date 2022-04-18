Hometown Hockey festival worth the wait for Vancouver Island community

A hockey-themed juggling performance was one of many spectacles at Rogers Hometown Hockey in Campbell River. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror A trio of Canucks fans got to meet former goalie Kirk McLean. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror A young fan lines up a slap shot at Rogers Hometown Hockey in Campbell River. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror A few young players try out some three-on-three in the Desjardins ball-hockey rink at Rogers Hometown Hockey in Campbell River. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror

Rogers Hometown hockey was originally scheduled to visit Campbell River in March, 2020.

However, like many events around that time, it was postponed, leaving fans a little disappointed.

Two years later, the festival finally took place April 16-18, and the weather played along, making it a terrific weekend to celebrate Canada’s favourite sport.

Event goers were treated to rousing live music, and a host of different games to test shot strength, shot accuracy, and puck handling skills.

One of the stand-out offerings was The Hockey Circus Show, where an acrobat with a love of the game was wowing audiences with his hockey-themed juggling/ stunts, while making wise cracks about everybody’s favourite teams.

Canucks fans were also lining up in droves to meet former Vancouver goal tender Kirk McLean, who graciously signed autographs and posed for pics.

Photo opportunities were aplenty, with a giant Stanley Cup replica, as well as comically large gloves and goalie mask at the festival entrance for people to ham in front of.

Another favourite was the Desjardin ball hockey rink, where teams competed in three-on-three games for local bragging rights.

The event culminates Monday with Ron MacLean and Tara Slone broadcasting a special double-header broadcast live from Campbell River’s Maritime Heritage Centre with the Calgary Flames taking on the Chicago Blackhawks at 5 p.m., and the Dallas Stars taking on the Vancouver Canucks at 7:30 p.m. MacLean and Slone will also tell the stories that celebrate the hockey history and culture that puts Campbell River on Canada’s hockey map.

