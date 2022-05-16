Change-Makers Gathering returns to Langford in larger festival format

The June 4 event will be held at Starlight Stadium

After a three-year hiatus, M’akola Housing Society is bringing the Change-Makers Gathering back to Langford June 4, and this time it’s a festival at the Starlight Stadium.

The free event will offer drop-in cedar weaving and drum making workshops. Indigenous Elders and Knowledge Keepers will lead the workshops.

“We want to create an opportunity for all community members to spend time together and get the opportunity to experience some Indigenous culture and knowledge sharing,” M’akola Housing Society CEO Kevin Albers said in a release. “Our team has benefited from our friendships with Indigenous leaders and Knowledge Keepers and we want to extend the gifts we’ve been offered to our West Shore community.”

READ MORE: Indigenous housing group renews call for more investment during Langford event

Indigenous drum and dance groups will perform throughout the day and Indigenous Pop Up Market YYJ will feature a variety of Indigenous artisans. Westhills YMCA-YWCA, West Shore Parks and Recreation and local sports organizations will offer activities for children.

“When we think of reconciliation it is important to the city to do meaningful, action orientated work; events like this are just that. Come and learn something new, spend time with your neighbours and listen,” said Langford Mayor Stew Young. “Indigenous people need to be supported, respected, and have their cultures honoured, it starts with understanding and that’s what this festival provides.”

Bannock tacos, commonly enjoyed at Indigenous community events, will be served free to all guests. Daphne Underwood from T’Sou-ke First Nation will teach the Langford food and beverage team how to make bannock and share her recipe.

The festival’s underlying message comes from the Elders teaching, “If you feel it in your heart, you should do it and not take it home with you.”

Event organizer Charla Huber explains. “If you feel the need to say kind words, offer a kind gesture, or organize a festival, you should follow your heart and do it. We often overthink things and don’t do or say things that could make a difference to the people around us.”

The Change-Makers Gathering Festival happens June 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

READ MORE: ‘We feel very honoured’: Renovated Indigenous Perspectives Society Langford HQ unveiled

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

IndigenousLangfordWest Shore