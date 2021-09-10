The City of Victoria invites residents and business owners to its lunchtime series of online workshops, touching on a range of topics. (Black Press Media file photo)

City of Victoria launching fall series of lunchtime workshops

Online sessions focus on graffiti removal, leadership building and living waste-free

The City of Victoria is launching a series of virtual sessions to help residents build community through respect for space, leadership development and reduction of waste.

“The Community Virtuals lunch and learn series focuses on topics to help build strong, resilient neighbourhoods, fostering personal connections within communities,” Kerri Moore, head of business and community relations for the city, said in a release. “The turnout for past events has been great and we’re happy that we can continue to develop community connections online.”

The first of the Wednesday events, taking place from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, will feature the Victoria Together Against Graffiti program and their lessons for participants on how to mitigate and remove graffiti for the benefit of local businesses and neighbourhood spaces.

The second, also happening at from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, is Local Champions: Building Community from the Ground Up, which focuses on foundational skills in confidence and connections. Participants will learn how to become more active and engaged as leaders in their neighbourhoods.

The Nov. 17 noontime event, A Community Where Nothing is Wasted, features Zero Waste Victoria and teaches participants how to reduce waste in their businesses and community.

More information about the sessions can be found by emailing neighbourhoods@victoria.ca, or to register visit victoria.ca/communityvirtuals.

