Clothing donations needed across Greater Victoria

Warm outerwear most requested for those in need, as winter looms

As the region endures an unusually wet fall and prepares for the winter months, Greater Victoria residents are reminded that unhoused residents need warm, dry clothes more than most.

A handful of organizations have programs where residents can ensure their donated clothes directly benefit those who need it most.

Warm and Dry Clothing Drive

Richard Games, a Victoria-based accountant, started the Warm and Dry Clothing Drive in early 2021, and the initiative is gearing up for another season of giving. Games told Black Press Media that blankets, jackets, underwear, socks, sweatpants and hoodies for any gender – as well as men’s shoes in sizes 10 to 12 – are in highest demand. Donations can be dropped off on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 732 Caledonia Ave., 101-1245 Esquimalt Rd. or 120-401 Garbally Rd.

Our Place Society

Our Place Society in downtown Victoria put out a call for socks and underwear on Oct. 4, as the service’s clients often wear out those items faster than others. On Nov. 12, the organization told Black Press Media those items are still in need, as well as rain gear and towels. Clothing donations can be dropped off at 919 Pandora Ave. any time, or at 94 Talcott Rd. in View Royal from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Mustard Seed

The Mustard Seed street church accepts clothing donations to stock its home start and clothing boutique for those in need. Clean, gently-used clothes, shoes backpacks can be dropped off at 625 Queens Ave. from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays.

The Backpack Project

The Greater Victoria initiative has set up 11 dropoff locations across the region. According to organizers, long johns, underwear, socks and warm outerwear, as well as personal care items, are most needed this winter season. Different locations can be found by searching @TheBackPackPro1 on Twitter or The Backpack Project on Facebook.

1Up Single Parent Resource Centre

The organization based in the Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood offers support to single parent families and is currently needing new or gently-used seasonal clothing, as well as personal items such as shoes, hats, purses or belts. Those wishing to donate are asked to call the organization at 250-385-1114 to schedule a dropoff time.

