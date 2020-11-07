Colourful hearts, fall leaves adorn Cadboro-Gyro Park

Colourful, hand-painted hearts have appeared at the tennis court in Cadboro-Gyro Park as part of a district-wide initiative aimed at addressing pandemic-induced isolation. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Park-users enjoyed a chilly fall day at Cadboro-Gyro Beach on Oct. 28. The playground bustled with energetic youngsters, families bundled in warm clothes checked out the sand and a pair of tennis players dueled on the court which has recently been adorned with colourful, hand-painted hearts as part of the “HeArts Together” Community Art Project – a Saanich-wide initiative aimed at bringing people together amid the pandemic-induced isolation.

