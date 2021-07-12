Dr. Bonnie Henry will speak at Royal Roads’ changemaker series on July 13 at 7 p.m. free to watch online. (Courtesy of Royal Roads University)

Colwood-based series features Dr. Bonnie Henry on pandemic perseverance

Royal Roads University hosting free online speaker series event on July 13

B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will speak about pandemic perseverance to the Royal Roads community July 13 at 7 p.m. as part of the university’s changemaker series.

The province’s top doctor was thrust into the spotlight by the pandemic through her daily briefings, connecting her to British Columbians — and people around the world.

Her mantra of “be kind, be calm, be safe” has become a guiding phrase for many to make it through the pandemic with some sanity intact.

Royal Roads University president Philip Steenkamp will host the online talk with Henry. It’s free to watch on Royal Roads’ Facebook page and YouTube channel.

