Colwood school’s Indigenous valedictorian targets career as a playwright

Megan McCool plans to take a year off before tackling further studies in theatre

Megan McCool, Indigenous valedictorian for Royal Bay Secondary, plans to work toward a career in theatre. (Photo courtesy of Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreational Council)

Megan McCool is taking aim at making her mark in theatre.

“I’m planning on taking a year off and then working towards being a playwright,” said the Indigenous valedictorian for Royal Bay Secondary.

McCool, 17, has been involved with theatre during her four years at Royal Bay as an actor and director. She recently directed a short play she wrote entitled Vern Begrounds, the story of a young woman put into a mental institution who finds out her estranged father is in charge.

McCool, a Colwood resident, is excited about taking the courses that will help achieve her goal.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” she said. “Since I was young, I’ve always found it easier to write down what was in my brain instead of saying it. My teacher, Melissa Young, has been a true inspiration in helping me find my voice.”

Being named Indigenous valedictorian has special significance for McCool. She is from Metis Nation British Columbia.

“The way I think about it, my ancestors played a big part in my being selected,” she explained. “They helped instill the belief that you can accomplish whatever you set your mind to.”

That determination to succeed at whatever she sets her sights on carries over to her skill at target shooting as well.

McCool is a six-time provincial gold medal winner in smallbore rifle competition and has earned two Premier’s Excellence Awards.

“My family has always been into hunting,” she noted. “I was the first to get into shooting competitively. I owe a lot to my parents and grandparents for always having my back, and to my marksmanship coach, Stephan Jones for enduring the cold during practice.”

McCool has also volunteered at a salmon hatchery for the past 10 years and takes pride in learning from her elders how to sew her own ribbon skirt.

