A Colwood woman has created Adopt a Grad SD62, a Facebook page designed to give the chance for community members to show their support for high school grads with cards, gifts and snacks. (File photo)

Colwood woman launches Adopt a Grad

Facebook page aims to support students during pandemic

When Shannon Burnside found out that the pandemic had affected the end of a typical high school experience for the Class of 2020, she thought about her own nephew who is currently a Grade 12 student at Belmont Secondary.

“It’s hard to think that you’re being forgotten,” said the Colwood resident. “It’s such a rollercoaster of emotions. I’m hoping that we can lift their spirits and remind them that we care about them.”

She launched Adopt a Grad SD62, a Facebook page where parents and guardians can post about kids they have or know who are about to graduate within the Sooke School District. Each post is encouraged to include a few facts about them, their favourite hobbies and a photo or two of them.

In turn, a member of the community would choose a graduate by contacting the poster, and then drop off a card, gift or snack. Once the graduate is ‘adopted’, the post is removed. Notably, Burnside is encouraging those hitting small milestones, such as kindergarten, Grade 6 and Grade 9 to be shared as well.

“We want our students across the West Shore to know that we’re standing behind them,” she added. “They deserve to be recognized for all the hard that they’ve put into their school years.”

Most Read