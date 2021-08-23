Do The Loop cycle-or-run fundraiser in Victoria supports at-risk youth

Signing up to do a 25K or 2.5K loop gives boost to Threshold Housing Society programs

Victorians can run the City’s 25 km border loop or cycle an alternate route of equal length this September as part of the Do The Loop fundraiser for the Threshold Housing Society. (Courtesy of Matt Dell/South Jubilee Neighbourhood Association)

Locals can run or cycle the City of Victoria’s 25-kilometre border this September with Do The Loop, to raise funds for at-risk youth.

The event runs Sept. 18 to 26 and participants can track their progress with apps like Strava, Map My Run and RunKeeper and share it at #DoTheLoop. Registration is open until Sept. 25 and costs $25, which is donated to the Threshold Housing Society.

The society is a registered charity that works to house and support vulnerable youth, owning 43 housing units and receiving over 150 youth applications annually. With $25, these youth can buy nutritious food or a counselling session.

Threshold is running the fundraiser in partnership with the South Jubilee Neighbourhood Association, in whose area it operates two youth homes. The association will host a closing ceremony and festival at Redfern Park with a barbecue, live music and kids activities on Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We need those nets in our society to catch the people who are most vulnerable,” Matt Dell, the community group’s president and event organizer.

Dell, who spent a year planning the event, said he wanted to organize a community-oriented fundraiser that could “flip the housing and homelessness crisis into something that’s positive and proactive.”

Route options created for the event include a scenic 25-km city border loop, a 25-km safe cycling loop sponsored by Capital Bike and a short 2.5 km scenic and accessible loop. The event is designed to be as accommodating as possible, allowing participants to complete the 25 km loops multiple times, in relay teams, over multiple days and in either direction.

All registrants receive a Race Roster donation page, which is meant to assist those wishing to contribute more to Threshold than the $25 registration fee.

For more information and to register, visit thresholdhousing.ca.

