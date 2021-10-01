Don’t miss A Day in the Life Saanich Peninsula

A barge, part of Rooke Marine Towing, returns a truck to the Saanich Peninsula from Sidney Island, where it was part of construction work Tuesday morning (Sept. 28). (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

Get ready to have your picture taken!

A team of our multimedia journalists will be swarming the Saanich Peninsula on Thursday, Oct. 7. With cameras in hand, they’ll be shooting for our annual Day in the Life photo essay project, which will appear in our Oct. 21 edition of the Review. It will be one you won’t want to miss so make sure to mark your calendar!

This is one of our favourite projects, as it allows us to take readers to places they might not normally be able to go.

We also get to highlight your neighbours, friends, family and other members of the community in their element, doing what they love.

The publication date of this feature is also no coincidence. We chose Small Business Week (Oct. 17 to 23) because locally owned businesses are the backbone of our community.

Whether that’s the farmers growing food to fuel your families, the corner store where you grab some essentials on a busy day, or the boutique where you do all your shopping for gifts, these business owners – and their employees – are the vital foundation that will keep the Peninsula thriving.

So, from sunrise to sunset, we’ll be out capturing the scenes and faces that make the Saanich Peninsula remarkable.

If you know someone, a business or a special place that deserves the spotlight, we’d love to hear from you. Please email any suggestions to editor@peninsulanewsreview.com.

We look forward to meeting you and sharing your day!

– Katherine Engqvist, managing editor

Saanich Peninsula