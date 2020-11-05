Drive-by Santa Day parade to be held at Edward Milne

The Santa Day parade will be held at Edward Milne Community School on Dec. 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. Instead of a normal parade where floats pass by, cars will drive by the floats instead. (Contributed)

You better watch out, you better not cry – Santa will be coming to Sooke in a drive-by parade.

On Dec. 6, Sooke residents will be able to ring in the Christmas season from the comfort of their car while cruising through the Edward Milne Community School parking lot during the Reverse Santa Day Parade.

“When we found out that things were getting cancelled left and right, we knew there had to be a way to keep the holiday spirit alive,” said Steve Lawrence, a spokesperson with the Sooke Lions Club, a volunteer organization that has hosted the parade for many years.

“We knew that the usual parade route around Evergreen Centre wasn’t going to happen, so we went around town and looked for the perfect spot [at Edward Milne].”

The parking lot will be big enough to host anywhere between 15 and 25 floats, depending on the float’s size.

Cars will drive into the parking lot and make their way counter-clockwise, enjoying the floats on the edge of the parking lot and then making their way out.

In previous years, the Lions brought on the EMCS leadership class to help with fun holiday activities at Evergreen Centre as part of the parade. They are still trying to develop a purpose for the students, but they will include them this year again.

Those interested in applying to join the parade can send an email to busdir@shaw.ca.

The event takes place between 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 6.

