Engineering students showcase 8 innovative capstone projects at Saanich campus

Eight innovative capstone projects were showcased in total at the Aug. 20 event

Graduating students in the Mechanical Engineering Technology program at Camosun College showcased their innovative projects at the Interurban campus on Aug. 20.

Capstone projects included the development of kelp farm seeding equipment, a virtual-reality prototype of a hang gliding simulator, and more.

“The eight capstone projects showcased this year are the culmination of student learning after two to three years of their Camosun education,” said Len Mar in a release. Mar is a mechanical engineering instructor at the college.

Enrique Fajemisin, Justin Fritz Manlangit, and Arvind Verma worked together to develop a kelp processing machine that could perform the physically intensive steps of Keltsmaht Kelp’s probiotic production, a company from Tofino, BC who typically break down the product by hand.

ALSO READ: Blockchain technology training offered at Camosun College

Fajemisin explained that the machine he and his team designed was made to reduce labour for those who freshly harvest the seaweed by reducing the time it takes to ferment. The seaweed used by Keltsmaht Kelp is native to the pacific coast of Canada and its recommended uses are as a foliar spray, soil drench, and compost conditioner.

“You just have to keep testing, we tested every idea that we had that we thought would work and then we applied science to the ideas that worked best,” Fajemisin said.

Matthew Purse, Deng Jiang, Derek Scheltens, and Mingrui Qin worked together to design and build a VR hang gliding simulator, capable of supporting two people at once.

“Our task was to design a realistic simulator that can be used for personal, educational, and training purposes,” Qin said.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CollegeScience