The volunteers who run the Goldstream Nature House are looking for the public to fill in a survey to suggest areas to focus on for its programming. (Courtesy of Goldstream Nature House/Facebook)

Environmental programs return to Goldstream Nature House at base of Malahat

The public facility will be open on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Goldstream Nature House has reopened for the first time in three years.

The house is run by volunteers who put on environmental education programs for residents to learn about their local area. The building was converted into a public nature house in 1976 after being built for the Victoria Rod and Gun Club in the 1950’s, according to the house’s website.

In a post to its Facebook page, the group running the house also asks that people fill out an online survey with suggestions about what they want to see at the house.

Visitors are also asked for small donations to help keep the house running.

