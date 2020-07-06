Children and families taking in the Esquimalt Adventure Park enjoy cooling off with a good soaking in the sunshine. (File photo by Jean-Paul Bezeau)

Esquimalt splash pad back in action

Esquimalt Adventure Park reopens July 6

The popular splash pad at Esquimalt Adventure Park is open and delighting children again.

As of July 6, the water will be on from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily, along with the adjacent washroom.

However, the Township of Esquimalt cautions this schedule could change depending on maintenance requirements and possible future changes to water restrictions or health recommendations.

“We’re pleased to have such a wonderful community amenity to offer our residents. It doesn’t feel like summer in Esquimalt until the splash pad is going,” said Mayor Barbara Desjardins in a statement.

Located at 527 Fraser St., the fenced park also features seating and a playground.

Park-users are being asked to respect health guidelines and maintain physical distancing as much as possible. If the park appears too busy, visitors are asked to return later.

The reopening of the park aligns with B.C.’s Restart Plan and the Royal Lifesaving Society of B.C. along with the B.C. Recreation and Parks Association have provided guidance for the safe operation of playgrounds and water parks.

For more information, go to esquimalt.ca/recreation.

