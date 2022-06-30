Exhibit frames Sooke’s art community

The Sooke Region Museum’s summer exhibit, The Art That Frames Us, focuses on the many facets of art in the community. (Contributed - Sooke Region Museum)

The Sooke Region Museum’s summer exhibit celebrates the multitude of shades that colour Sooke’s art community.

The Art That Frames Us, which opened June 30, focuses on the many people involved in visual, performing, and literary arts in the Sooke region, said Emma Wilton, collections and exhibits manager for the museum.

“It explores themes of how art can shape an individual, a group, or an entire community,” Wilton said.

The region’s natural scenery has inspired artists of all mediums throughout the region to create in their own distinct ways, she said.

The exhibit will enable visitors to learn about the many ways art has shaped Sooke, and how Sooke has kept art accessible to the public, Wilton said.

“Whether it is festivals, educational programs, the fine arts show or community theatre, there is always something to look at and something to do,” said Wilton. “Our goal is to have people come out to the exhibit and add their own story to the always flourishing Sooke region arts scene.”

Although this is her first exhibit, Wilton is grateful for the work of her predecessor.

“Much of the work was done by Montana (Stanley),” she said. “She did all the research and writing, and I really appreciate her efforts.”

Wilton was also effusive in her praise for Sooke Region Museum staff member Jason Arthurs.

“He did a great job on the handiwork for the exhibit.”

Wilton is pleased that the upstairs gallery at the museum is open, and expects the exhibit will run until the end of October or early November so schools can arrange visits to the exhibit after students return to class in September.

The Sooke Region at 2070 Phillips Rd. is open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for Wednesdays, when it’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Thursdays when the hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. to coincide with the Thursday Night Market.



