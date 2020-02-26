Fabled Sookesquatch lives in imaginations

Influence of mythical creature seen in museum artifacts

A 1992 handmade badge for the Sookesquatch Squares square dancing group. (Sooke Region Museum photo)

Montana Stanley | Contributed

There lurks, in the shadows of the Sooke hills, a mysterious creature only seen by some. The large, hairy, almost human creature is sometimes identified by a particular smell, a noise, or a feeling. Is it a myth or a tangible being? Is it sentient? Is it, perhaps, as some have suggested, a missing link in our evolution?

Living in the imagination of many different cultures, the Sooke Region variant is often referred to as the “Sookesquatch”. We can see the influence of this mythical creature on the region through some artifacts in the Sooke Region Museum collection.

The Sookesquatch Squares square-dancing club was active in the 1980s-2000s in Sooke.

Yearly event badges, each one handmade with different materials attached to a wooden cut out, were given out to dancers.

Papier-mâché Sookesquatch foot vases made by El Bryant held flowers for shindigs. And of course, one lucky person might have donned a Sookesquatch costume, complete with face mask, black curly wig with white streak, fur slippers with claws, black furry “magic gloves”, and furry body suit.

ALSO READ: B.C. Museum president dances with Sasquatch

The Sookesquatch even made an appearance at the 1986 All Sooke Day story film premiere in the Sooke Community Hall, dancing with attendees.

A round pin is also included in our collection, with the words “Have you seen a Sookesquatch?” circling a sketched depiction of the creature. In this version the Sookesquatch is wearing overalls and leans on an axe.

Some might even remember a plaster cast of a Sookesquatch footprint in our natural history display.

Sookesquatch products, such as stickers, T-shirts, and even soap, have been sold in Sooke. For the Sookesquatch interested reader, a book sold in our gift shop called In the Valleys of the Noble Beyond by John Zada delves into the mysterious creature.

If you have any related material you would like to donate to the museum for a potential Sookesquatch exhibit, contact me, collections manager Montana Stanley at 250-642-6351 or musasst@sookeregionmuseum.com.

•••

Montana Stanley is the collections manager of the Sooke Region Museum.

MuseumSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wear your rose-coloured glasses for the second annual Pink Shirt Gala
Next story
SOOKE HISTORY: Remembering Louise Paterson

Just Posted

Work begins on Otter Point Road project in Sooke

The project now has a fall completion date following a long delay

Central Saanich Police prepared for afternoon shut-down of Highway 17

Sgt. Paul Brailey questions efficacy of protest

Wet’suwet’en supporters occupying legislature in Victoria set press conference

Demonstrators have been occupying the legislature since Monday despite injunction

Victoria firefighters bike to B.C. Children’s Hospital to surprise coworker, daughter diagnosed with cancer

Firefighters will leave for Vancouver at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday

Psychiatric assessment ordered for man charged with killing dog

Brandon Norman Bartlett, 38, appeared in court on Monday morning

VIDEO: Minister says consider coronavirus outbreak when planning for spring break

Foreign Affairs minister points to rash of new cases appearing in places like Italy and Iran

VIDEO: Chris Pratt admires Kamloops’ beauty while filming ‘Jurassic World 3’

Film crews will be in Merritt for next two weeks

B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison

Encounter also lead police to a home where 100 guns and explosives were found

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

COLUMN: Forestry no longer close to top of B.C.’s economy

Our reactions to a forestry downturn reflect the past, not the present

Caught on camera: Police release video of man who allegedly stole seaplane in Vancouver

Police say the man broke into the Harbour Air terminal and then got into one of the seaplanes in the harbour

51 health professionals send letter to Trudeau, Horgan panning northern B.C. pipeline

They point to studies about the health and climate change risks from pipeline

Air Canada scrubs all flights to China until April 10 due to coronavirus

It extends the suspension by nearly six weeks

Fake meat and a latte? Starbucks adds Beyond Meat in Canada

The Seattle roaster has talked about introducing plant-based patties in the U.S., but has yet to do so

Most Read