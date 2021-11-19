Festive family friendly events return to Langford this holiday season

An ice carver works magic at the outdoor skating area at City Centre Park in a past holiday event. The carvers will be back as part of Langford’s 2021 Christmas activities and events. (Courtesy of the City of Langford)

The City of Langford is hoping to inspire a little cheer and magic this holiday season with a number of festive family friendly events. Whether you enjoy the sparkle of holiday lights, seasonal outings or getting crafty, there’s something for everyone.

Outdoor skating

Beginning Nov. 26, outdoor skating and ice carving will be back at City Centre Park. Dust off your skates and hit the ice all season long. Multiple time slots are available throughout the day, but pre-registration is required. An ice carver will also be on site on Sundays from Nov. 28 until Dec. 19, from noon onward to carve a custom creation.

Craft workshops

Christmas Crafternoons are back with a new addition to the lineup. The ever-popular live wreath making workshops are back in Veterans Memorial Park running at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on weekends from Nov. 27 to Dec. 19. Participants will be guided through crafting a fresh wreath, with all skill levels welcome to attend.

New this year is pompom garland making workshops at 3 p.m., also in Veterans Memorial Park on Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 27 to Dec. 19. Participants will be guided through crafting garlands with handmade yarn pompoms in a Christmas colour palette.

Hosted by The Good Party, these workshops are free, thanks to sponsors’ support. Advance registration is required.

ALSO READ: Holiday celebrations return to Greater Victoria, lighting up the community

Tinsel Tunnel

Tinsel Tunnel will be open from Dec. 1 until Jan. 1 from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. at Ponds Landing in Bear Mountain. Hundreds of ornaments will be strung overhead to create this festive tunnel that will literally sparkle.

Roaming carols

Roaming carol singers will hit the streets to spread the sounds of the holiday. Enjoy holiday music while you shop or visit cafes and restaurants over the holiday season. They will be performing at various locations around Langford including Goldstream Avenue, Bear Mountain, Belmont Market and Millstream Village.

Carriage rides

Horse-drawn carriage tours are back, this time taking place in two locations – Veterans Memorial park and Bear Mountain. Hosted by Victoria Carriage Tours, the new Bear Mountain route is $50 per carriage (seats up to six people) and is approximately 25 minutes, leaving Ponds Landing Plaza, travelling along Nicklaus Drive, down Country Club Way and back.

Goldstream Avenue tours are $45 (also seat up to six people) and are approximately 20 minutes in length, leaving from Veterans Memorial Park, travelling towards city hall along Goldstream Avenue and back.

Tours run Friday to Sunday, Nov. 26 to Dec. 19 and reservations are required.

Holiday village

The Langford Holiday Village will be open Dec. 18 and 19 from 1 until 9 p.m. at Starlight Stadium Plaza (next to BoulderHouse). This free family friendly event features a Christmas carousel, live music, kids holiday crafts and more.

Proof of vaccination is required for all attendees over the age of 12.

Christmas Light Tour

Are you planning to decorate your home? The City of Langford is compiling a driving route for residents to explore. If you’d like to be added to the map, please email hello@langford.ca by Nov. 25 with your street address.

Langford also has a festive colouring sheet to download for free on its website. To learn more or to register for the events, go to langford.ca/christmas.

ALSO READ: Craft Fair Roundup: Greater Victoria events highlight local artisans

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of LangfordWest Shore