‘Fire won’t wait, plan your escape’: Fire Prevention Week marks 100th anniversary

To mark Fire Prevention Week, the Victoria Fire Department is offering tips to help households prepare for potential fires. (Black Press Media file photo)

It’s the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week and the Victoria Fire Department is taking the opportunity to raise awareness on how to plan ahead to keep your household safe in the event of a fire.

Again partnering with the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s safety campaign – “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape” – the campaign runs Oct. 9 to 15.

“Emergency planning is just as relevant today as it was 100 years ago,” Megan Sabell, Victoria assistant chief fire prevention, said in a release. “Today’s homes burn hotter and faster, and it is imperative to have a practised plan in place so you can escape a fire quickly and safely. Emergency planning should include all members of your household – everyone should know how to get out, where to meet and to stay out until it is safe.”

To help households prepare, the department offered tips such as installing smoke alarms in sleeping areas and on every level of the home; practising home fire drills and making sure everyone has an escape plan; if an alarm does sound, get out, call 911 and stay out; know exits out of every room and ensure doors and windows leading outside open easily; if there is smoke, get low and close doors behind you when exiting; and plan an outside meeting place a safe distance from the home.

During Fire Prevention Week, the Victoria Fire Department will be visiting local elementary schools to talk about fire safety. To learn more about local programs and activities, contact the Victoria Fire Department at 250-920-3350. More information on Fire Prevention Week can be found at fpw.org.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria Emergency Preparedness

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Emergency PreparednessVictoria Fire Department