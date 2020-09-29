First Nations market fills Colwood’s Royal Beach

Royal Bay Beach owners, Seacliff Properties, plan to dedicate around 50-acres of ocean view park land to Colwood, including 10 hubs of interest and a trail network connecting to Esquimalt Lagoon. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

The smell of traditional bannock will waft through a Colwood neighborhood in the spirit of reconciliation.

On Wednesday (Sept. 30), the Songhees Nation hosts a First Nations Market at Royal Beach in honour of Orange Shirt Day, an annual event that honours the Indigenous children who were sent away to residential schools in Canada. The day is an opportunity to acknowledge the stories of survivors and their families, and to remember those who died.

The market takes place at Royal Beach, located at 3483 Metchosin Rd, from 3 to 6 p.m. It features local First Nations artists and vendors to shop from and traditional bannock to snack on. Also, there will be a community mural visitors are encouraged to take part in and add their artistic flair. Social distancing measures will be in place.

The event is being held in partnership with Pacific Peoples’ Partnership, a local non-profit that supports South Pacific and Indigenous community projects.

READ MORE: Songhees food truck vandalized in downtown Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstream gazette.com

City of Colwood,First Nations