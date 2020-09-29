Royal Bay Beach owners, Seacliff Properties, plan to dedicate around 50-acres of ocean view park land to Colwood, including 10 hubs of interest and a trail network connecting to Esquimalt Lagoon. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

First Nations market fills Colwood’s Royal Beach

Event Wednesday in honour of Orange Shirt Day

The smell of traditional bannock will waft through a Colwood neighborhood in the spirit of reconciliation.

On Wednesday (Sept. 30), the Songhees Nation hosts a First Nations Market at Royal Beach in honour of Orange Shirt Day, an annual event that honours the Indigenous children who were sent away to residential schools in Canada. The day is an opportunity to acknowledge the stories of survivors and their families, and to remember those who died.

The market takes place at Royal Beach, located at 3483 Metchosin Rd, from 3 to 6 p.m. It features local First Nations artists and vendors to shop from and traditional bannock to snack on. Also, there will be a community mural visitors are encouraged to take part in and add their artistic flair. Social distancing measures will be in place.

The event is being held in partnership with Pacific Peoples’ Partnership, a local non-profit that supports South Pacific and Indigenous community projects.

READ MORE: Songhees food truck vandalized in downtown Victoria

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstream gazette.com

City of Colwood,First Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Duration of Tour de Rock stop in Chemainus much shorter than usual

Just Posted

Victoria firefighters on scene at North Park house fire

Crews working to extinguish fire on Empress Avenue

Sooke, Sidney businesses win top awards during the BC Food and Beverage Awards

Sheringham Distillery won Gold Award for Product of Year while Cascadia Seaweed won Innovation Award

First Nations market fills Colwood’s Royal Beach

Event Wednesday in honour of Orange Shirt Day

West Shore RCMP arrives just in time thanks to tip

Officers remind of resources after mental health call Monday morning

Victoria Humane Society takes revenue hit after donation bins vandalized

Organization removes clothing donation bins after contents removed, scattered

Weekend sees 267 cases, 3 deaths in B.C.; Dr. Henry says events leading to COVID spread

There are currently 1,302 active cases in B.C., while 3,372 people are under public health monitoring

Canada’s population tops 38 million, even as COVID-19 pandemic slows growth

Immigration, the top population driver, decreased due to the pandemic

Lightning strike: Tampa Bay blanks Dallas 2-0 to win Stanley Cup

Hedman wins Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP

16 MLAs retiring from B.C. politics add up to $20M in pensions: Taxpayers Federation

Taxpayers pay $4 for every dollar MLAs contribute to their pensions

SOOKE HISTORY: Alleged bootlegger has day in court

Blackberry wine confiscated at home

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Shawnigan Lake’s Kubica gets 25 to life for murder in California

Former Shawnigan Lake man convicted of killing woman in 1990

B.C. VOTES 2020: Echoes of HST in B.C. debate over sales tax

Cannabis, tobacco, luxury cars still taxed in B.C. Liberal plan

She warned her son about toxic drugs, then he was dead

Donna Bridgman’s son died at the age of 38 in Vancouver

Most Read