Food insecurity in Greater Victoria central theme of Good Food Gathering

Educational, informational event set for Nov. 26-27 to run virtually and in person

The Good Food Network’s annual gathering, set for Nov. 26 andf 27, allows the community to find solutions to food insecurity in Greater Victoria. (Photo courtesy of Capital Region Food and Agriculture Initiatives Roundtable)

Storytellers, educators, food organizations and the community will address issues within the food system in Greater Victoria at the Good Food Gathering.

Hosted by the Good Food Network on Nov. 26 and 27, the annual event aims to elevate Indigenous leaders and community voices around the discussion of food insecurity in Greater Victoria.

“The event is hybrid so there’ll be the opportunity to get out in the community and be there in person, or you can attend virtually,” said Ana Mendez, communications and engagement coordinator with Capital Region Food and Agriculture Initiatives Roundtable (CRFAIR).

The event will feature discussions around bringing justice to the food system and information about food organizations and initiatives supporting community access to food in Greater Victoria.

Among those organizations helping, the Shelbourne Community Kitchen distributed over 38,000 pounds of food to over 700 people last year, while the Iyé Collective helped more than 30 BIPOC families access fresh and culturally relevant foods. And Community Food Support Victoria helps more than 75 families with weekly hampers of food. These services are over and above the region’s various food banks.

Linda Geggie, executive director of CRFAIR, said more than 50,000 people in the region are food insecure.

“Rising food prices, coupled with a lack of housing affordability in our region, are pushing these numbers up. On top of this, people have been divorced from their foods and medicines through colonization,” Geggie said in a statement.

To learn more about the event, visit goodfoodnetwork.info/2021-good-food-gathering.

