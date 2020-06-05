A portrait of George Floyd has been painted on Fort Street by Victoria artist Paul Archer. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

George Floyd mural appears on Victoria street

Victoria artist Paul Archer painted the mural outside his shop on Fort Street

A mural of George Floyd — a man who died in police custody in Minneapolis — has popped up in Victoria.

The mural was painted by local airbrush artist, Paul Archer as a way to commemorate Floyd’s death.

READ ALSO: Victoria artist commemorates Discovery Island wolf Takaya with mural

Widely seen bystander video showing Floyd’s May 25 death has sparked sometimes violent protests nationwide and around the world. Protests quickly spread to cities around the world. Prosecutors are charging a Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck with second-degree murder.

READ ALSO: George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure: family autopsy

A peace rally and vigil for Floyd is being held in Victoria’s Centennial Square on Sunday, starting at 4 p.m.

To see the mural, visit Archer’s shop at 847 Fort St.

– With files from Associated Press.


George Floyd mural appears on Victoria street

Victoria artist Paul Archer painted the mural outside his shop on Fort Street

