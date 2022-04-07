Get your personal documents shredded at Juan de Fuca Centre this Saturday

The Crime Stoppers “shred-a-thon” will raise money for their cash-for-tips program

A “shred-a-thon” hosted by the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers on April 9 will keep fraudsters from accessing your personal documents, while fundraising for crime reporting and deterrence programs.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Saturday, Greater Victoria residents may visit the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre parking lot to have boxes of sensitive personal documents – such as tax forms or medical information – shredded and disposed of. The service is free, but a donation of $10 to Crime Stoppers is suggested.

Donations will go towards the Crime Stoppers tips-for-cash program.

Documents that contain information such as a social insurance number or birth certificate number are often used by criminals in incidents of identity theft that can result in fraud or theft. Details from tax documents can also be used for money laundering that incriminates the original filer.

Saturday’s shred-a-thon will be sponsored by the Crime Stoppers, Westshore Parks and Recreation, Best Service Pros cleaning and Commissionaires veterans employment service.

