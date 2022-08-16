Get your shine on: Langford Show and Shine makes its return Aug. 21

Goldstream Avenue will be filed with vehicles from 1975 and earlier

Langford’s annual Show and Shine car show is returning to Goldstream Avenue on Aug. 21. (Black Press Media file photo)

The 10th annual Langford Show and Shine is fast approaching and classic car owners are revving up their engines in anticipation.

Centred under the archway on Goldstream Avenue on Aug. 21, classic cars from 1975 or earlier will be assembled and drivers will have them looking their best, in hopes of winning a coveted award.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with participant parking open from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., or until full.

Vehicle registration is available at webapps.langford.ca/ShowAndShineRegistration. While signing up is free, the Goldstream Food Bank will be onsite collecting donations.

Awards will be presented at 1 p.m. at the Langford Station stage.

Road closures will be in effect during the show, including Goldstream Avenue between Peatt Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway, a section of Station Avenue between VMP and Aprell Place, and Bryn Maur Road.

