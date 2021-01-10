Giving season extends into new year as Habitat for Humanity Victoria ReStores call for donations

Yolanda Meijer, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Victoria, is reminding the community that the ReStore donation centre on Oak Street is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Tripping over excess furniture and appliances in the wake of Christmas? Still in the giving spirit? Habitat For Humanity Victoria is reminding residents that the giving season extends into the new year, as donations are always accepted at Greater Victoria ReStore locations.

Yolanda Meijer, who’s been the CEO of Habitat for Humanity Victoria for 10 years, explained that the charity operates two ReStore locations in the region – one on the Westshore at 849 Orono Ave. and another near Uptown Shopping Centre at 3311H Oak St. The locations act as donation centres and secondhand shops offering affordable furniture, household appliances and hardware.

Meijer noted that Westshore ReStore is larger so it also houses a variety of flooring materials, cabinetry, sinks and doors.

Donations are accepted at the ReStores Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the locations are open for retail Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Meijer said.

She noted that the hours were different before the pandemic, but changes have been made to accommodate the unprecedented situation and give staff time to sanitize high-touch surfaces. The pandemic also resulted in the closure of the Burnside Road West ReStore location.

Despite the obstacles, donations and sales at the Westshore ReStore and the Uptown ReStore “have kept pace with pre-COVID levels,” Meijer said.

She hopes to make more people aware of the ReStore this year because supporting the secondhand shop keeps reusable items out of landfills and directly assists local families.

When donated products are sold at the ReStore, the funds cover the cost of the charity’s operations, Meijer explained. This means that 100 per cent of the monetary donations to Habitat for Humanity Victoria can go “straight into the actual charitable projects” such as building homes for Greater Victoria families.

Currently, Habitat for Humanity Victoria is completing the construction of 10 new homes in North Saanich and all but one have already been claimed – the remaining four-bedroom home has accessibility adaptations and interested families can apply online at habitatvictoria.com.

The ideal donations include furniture, working appliances, household goods, tools and light fixtures.

She added that the ReStores offer free pick-up for large donations such as dining room sets, and donors receive discounts on purchases at the ReStores.

