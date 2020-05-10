Goldstream Farmers Market gets green light amid pandemic

First event on June 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park

The Goldstream Farmers Market has received the go-ahead from the City of Langford for a modified version this summer.

Council recently voted to support the market that begins on June 6 by providing barricades to encourage social distancing while customers shop. They will also be providing a five gallon container of hand sanitizer which will be used on-site at Veterans Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday.

“We were just thrilled when we found out that we were able to carry on and show the community that we’re not going anywhere,” said Shirley Obersteller, treasurer of the Goldstream Farmers Market.

Social distancing will be enforced with markers placed on the ground, a limit of 50 people at the event and a one-way entrance and exit.

Obersteller said they’re still looking for about half a dozen more vendors. Those interested can apply by messaging their Facebook page or by emailing manager.goldstreammarket@gmail.com

