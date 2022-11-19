Good Earth Coffeehouse to close Uptown centre location, opting out of lease renewal

The closure leaves some disappointed, but fans can still get their fix at various other locations

Good Earth Coffeehouse is closing its Uptown centre location in Saanich, the company has announced in a Facebook post.

The location, which has been an Uptown mainstay since 2012, will close its doors Nov.20.

Other locations around Victoria will remain open, but those who love to grab a cup of coffee while shopping will have to opt for a different shop.

Stephen Park, who works for Good Earth Coffeehouse, said one main reason for this location’s closure was the rent prices.

Park also said that employees who operated in that shop do have the option of moving to a different location, so the closing of the Uptown cafe won’t result in joblessness.

With Starbucks right on the corner, it’s easy to see why a local coffee shop may have a hard time justifying maintaining a location there.

Kristy Lowes, who works for Uptown, said that while she can’t speak to the exact reason Good Earth Coffeehouse decided not to renew their lease, she can say that businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic are still working to bounce back.

Other shops in Uptown said that while rent in general is high in Greater Victoria, Uptown is in line with market value and the benefits of being within a centre make it worth it.

“I was downtown for 15 years and moving to Uptown was the best business decision I’ve made,” said Kylee Weber, owner of Meraki Boutique. “It’s a community of amazing, supportive people.”

With free parking, less traffic and staff dedicated to maintaining the grounds and organizing events, Weber said Uptown is more accessible and affordable than having a location downtown.

Weber said the marketing team, staff and security make Uptown an ideal place to have a shop for her, but she expressed disappointment that Good Earth Coffeehouse is leaving.

“Small business is a tough go at the best of times,” Weber said.

With a Christmas tree lighting and other holiday activities planned for tonight (Nov. 19), Uptown stores can look forward to an increase in shoppers, at a time when high prices and inflation are forcing consumers pinch pennies.

While Good Earth Coffeehouse will no longer call Uptown home, they can still be found in various locations including Capital Park, Indigo Mayfair Shopping Centre, Village Walk at Oak Bay and an upcoming location at Bay Centre, among others.

