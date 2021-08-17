Good moon rising, Oak Bay residents invited on walkabout to watch

Walkers capture shoreline photos of the near full moon in a 2018 Embrace the Night walk. (Black Press Media file photo)

Walkers hope to watch a near-full moon rise as Embrace the Twilight walks return to Oak Bay.

The community rambles are held seasonally March through October to avoid dark winter months. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the last took place in October 2019.

The hour-long walks led by Ron Carter and organized by the Community Association of Oak Bay started in February 2014. Originally labeled Embrace the Night, the group walks encourage Oak Bay residents to get out and meet neighbours while enjoying the community’s beautiful and safe streets and trails. In recent years, organizers switched to earlier, twilight times for better visibility, safety and enjoyment.

The numbers of walkers have ranged from six to 60, with ages from eight to 80 over the years, said Rick Marshall, one of the organizers. “We choose safe, relatively easy routes for our one-hour walks, always including highlights of scenic beauty and interest – and usually catching an uplifting view of the moon rising over the Salish Sea,” he added.

The first walk of the season is Friday, Aug. 20, starting at 7:15 p.m. at the Chris Paul Salish Sea sculpture in the parking lot at Spewhung/Turkey head, 1327 Beach Dr.

