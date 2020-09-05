When you purchase any burger from the four Big Wheel Burger locations on Sept. 8, $3 will go towards children literacy in the Capital Regional District. (Facebook/Big Wheel Burger)

Greater Victoria burger sales to benefit children’s literacy

United Way and Big Wheel Burger team up for fundraiser

A tasty new partnership is using burgers to fuel children’s literacy.

United Way Greater Victoria (UWGV) has partnered with Big Wheel Burger to raise $5,000 for 40 children’s home-based imagination libraries – providing books to help children’s minds grow. On Sept. 8, $2 from each burger sold plus an additional $1 from the Big Wheel Foundation will go to the children’s literacy in the Capital Regional District.

The ‘Burger a Day for United Way’ promotion will take place at all four Big Wheel Burger locations – Cook Street Village, Victoria West, Vernon and Nanaimo – where all burgers on the menu will be eligible. Burgers bought through DoorDash orders will also contribute to the cause.

“We’re really excited about this initiative,” said Calen McNeil, founder of Big Wheel Burger Inc. “We’ve been wanting to partner with United Way for some time now and we couldn’t think of a better cause than to raise money for children’s literacy.”

The campaign is part of UWGV’s campaign to get the community and businesses showing their local love by giving back.

READ ALSO: United Way Greater Victoria launches Hi Neighbour program in Esquimalt

