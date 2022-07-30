Greater Victoria’s top hikes – as voted by you

Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park offers a 10 kilometre loop trail around the perimeter of the lakes. The trail is mostly flat and is very family friendly with great views of the water and several beaches and view points to stop and relax for a bit. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Located inside Gowlland Tod Provincial Park, Tod Inlet features a short but sweet hike from Wallace Drive featuring lush forests, scenic creek views, and the inlet itself. The main trail is family friendly, but those looking for a bit of a challenge can take a steeper and rougher trail on the way back to the car which more closely follows the creek. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Mount Douglas has plenty of trails and panoramic views to offer, with Irvine Trail being a great choice for those looking for a bit of a challenge. Featuring steep and rocky climbs and narrow trails, a return trip to the summit and back down to the beach parking lot takes about an hour and a half, depending on pace and rest breaks. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

