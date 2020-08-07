Habitat for Humanity Victoria is seeking 150 more donors for its $200k in 100 days fundraiser. All of the proceeds will go towards the construction of eleven new affordable homes in the region. (Photo contributed by Habitat for Humanity Victoria)

Habitat for Humanity Victoria fundraiser builds momentum

$200K in 100 days fundraiser tops $50,000 in the first month

Habitat for Humanity Victoria is on the right track to raise 200K in 100 days.

The fundraiser reached over $50,000 in the first month and is aiming to find 150 more donors to join the campaign and contribute $1,000 each before Sept. 30. All of the money raised goes directly towards the labour and materials needed for 11 family homes being built in the region.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has offered their support so far; both individuals and members of the business community,” said Habitat Victoria CEO Yolanda Meijer in a press release. “Each $1,000 donation we receive helps bring these families closer to realizing their dream of a safe, decent and secure place to live. Our build team is working flat out to make that happen as quickly as possible.”

ALSO READ: Stop passing the buck on tent camps, Horgan tells municipalities

As part of Habitat’s active build projects, 10 townhomes are currently under construction in separate blocks of North Saanich, along with a home in Central Saanich which is part of a larger market development. The $200K campaign had raised $59,750 by July 28.

“This is such a great start to the campaign. We knew if we asked the community, they would come together to help local families realize the dream of an affordable home. But we’re not there yet. Now we need you, your family, friends and colleagues. Please reach out, spread the word and join us to help these builds happen,” said campaign chair Sybil Verch in a release.

To find out more or to donate to the 200K in 100 days campaign, please visit habitatvictoria.com/youarethekey.

ALSO READ: Affordable rental home project under construction in Victoria

