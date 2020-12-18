Ron Nicolaye and the pole on the Island Highway at the Campbell River bridge that a drunk driver crashed into in 1983, changing his life forever. Photo by Marc Kitteringham – Campbell River Mirror

Ron Nicolaye and the pole on the Island Highway at the Campbell River bridge that a drunk driver crashed into in 1983, changing his life forever. Photo by Marc Kitteringham – Campbell River Mirror

Impaired driving survivor implores people to not drink and drive this holiday season

Campbell River man looks back on 37th anniversary of life-changing incident

On a sunny December afternoon, Ron Nicolaye visited the spot where 37 years before his whole life changed.

In 1983 when he was 21 years old, Nicolaye went out for a night of celebration just before Christmas. He had come into Campbell River from his home in Tahsis to do a bit of holiday shopping and to go out drinking with some buddies. After hitting a few different bars in town, they decided to call it a night.

“We had a fun day of shopping and we went bar hopping that evening. We hit about three bars by the time we were done. I was pretty well hammered,” he remembers.

He got into the car with a designated driver, but some time on the way home, the drivers switched. Five minutes later they ran into a pole on the highway.

“I got into the passenger seat with a designated driver and they proceeded to find where I was staying. Well, being under the influence, I couldn’t tell them directions to where I was staying. After some time driving around, I am passed out. I didn’t realize the drivers were switched so the driver now was impaired,” he said. “We were on the road less than five minutes from what I heard and we hit a pole going highway speed.”

“It changed my life within a second,” he added.

The impact broke Nicolaye’s C5 and C6 vertebrae, and he was transported to a hospital in Vancouver.

“My body hurt so bad and I still didn’t know what happened,” he said. “My dear mom [was] beside me and said I will be OK. I guess she was trying to be strong for me to keep on fighting to stay alive. There were several x-rays and CT scans and the doctor came in and told me I was in a very serious accident and broke my vertebrae in two places. He said I would never walk again and that hit me like a hammer.

“My eyes teared full of water and my life [was] literally upside down. I was a 21-year-old who had everything going for me. It was supposed to be an innocent night out having fun. A tragedy hit not only my life, but changed the entire family forever,” he added.

“To hear the doctor say I would never walk again was a life changer for me. I didn’t want to live that life,” he continued.

Dec. 18 marks the 37th anniversary of Nicolaye’s accident. He has adapted to his new life, advocating for accessibility in Campbell River and talking about the dangers of drinking and driving, but the thought of what could have been still lingers with him.

“I just want to mention to anybody out there to be really careful throughout the holidays not drink and drive because serious consequences like mine can happen,” he said. “Please, I urge everyone to be very careful through the holiday season and always.”

“If I can change even one life, I would like to because I’m living proof of what could happen,” he said.

RELATED: Driver arrested after asking Nanaimo RCMP for advice on avoiding road checks

Man vows to never drive impaired again after hit-and-run severely injures B.C. woman


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Riverdrunk driverHolidays

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
View Royal offers prize for best Christmas light displays
Next story
Greater Victoria birders tasked with specific areas for annual count

Just Posted

Victoria’s Christmas Bird Count, in which birders spot as many bird species within a single day, is set for Saturday, Dec. 19. The area extends from south of Island View Beach Road in Central Saanich to Witty’s Lagoon in Metchosin. (Ann Nightingale photo)
Greater Victoria birders tasked with specific areas for annual count

Christmas Bird Count takes place in Greater Victoria on Dec. 19

Windy weather is expected to hit B.C.’s south coast Friday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vigorous windy weather expected across Greater Victoria Friday

Winds up to 70 km/h anticipated for southern Vancouver Island

Victoria police say 15-year-old Alejandro Leiton-Morales was last seen Dec. 15. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

Alejandro ‘Hal’ Leiton-Morales last seen Dec. 15

Sooke council has unanimously voted to hike their salaries by five per cent in 2021. Also, they are directing staff to investigate creating a formula for future mayor and council pay wages. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke moves ahead with five per cent pay hike for council

Councillors ask staff to come up with formula for future pay raises

Representative from the Sooke Firefighter’s Association and Sooke’s IAFF Local 4841 presented the Sooke Food Bank with a cheque for over $36,000 on Dec. 17. The funds raised will go towards feeding those in need across the Sooke region. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Sooke Christmas Bureau gifted with $36,000 donation by firefighters

Santa Run raised over $11,000 in a single night

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Today is Grant A Wish Day, in support of Make-A-Wish

Join Black Press Media and BraveFace to help grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Applications now open for B.C. Recovery Benefit, worth up to $1,000

90% of adults expected to get $1.7B in borrowed cash

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
380,000 British Columbians expected to be immunized for COVID-19 by March: Top doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 1,215 health-care workers have been vaccinated so far

School District 71 office
Outrage greets Island push for international students in the middle of a pandemic

Comox Valley school board says strict COVID-19 protocols in place for international student program

A child in the community places flowers at the site where a Surrey mom was killed by a runaway cargo van on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. On Thursday, dozens of people from the community came together to pay tribute to the mom. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

Police say the woman was walking her children home from school

British Bobby Restaurant proprietor, John St John, stands outside his business in Parksville. The restaurant is set to close on Feb. 13 2021, with John preparing a silent auction for the restaurant’s decor and movie memorabilia. (Mandy Moraes photo)
Vancouver Island’s iconic British Bobby Restaurant falls victim to COVID-19

Owner John St John says Parksville business will close on Feb. 13, 2021

Todd and Nicole Cameron dressed son Jack up as 12 characters from various holiday movies, including Bruce Willis’s character from <em>Die Hard</em>. (Nicole Cameron photo)
12 days of Christmas movies: Nanaimo toddler stars in holiday classic photo shoots

Family shares photos of son dressed as characters from Die Hard, Elf and more

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read