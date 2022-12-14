In Sooke, Cathy’s Corner Cafe offers free Christmas dinner for all

Cathy’s Corner Cafe will continue its tradition of serving up a free turkey dinner with all the fixings to anyone who walks through the door between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Dec. 2o and Dec. 21.

“We’ve been doing it for many years,” said Cathy Gouk, owner of the business at 6697 Sooke Rd. that’s been a cornerstone of Sooke dining for locals and visitors alike.

“It’s not just for the many people struggling at this time of the year, but for everyone in the community. It’s always fun, and we’re looking forward to doing it this year without COVID restrictions,” she said.

