Acclaimed author Eden Robinson hosts a virtual conversation and reading from her latest book, Return of the Trickster, on Friday, April 23, in conjunction with the Vancouver Island Regional Library. (Photo courtesy of VIRL)

Island author brings Trickster in online library event

Fans of the work of Eden Robinson will get the opportunity to take part in an online conversation and reading with the renowned author, courtesy of the Vancouver Island Regional Library.

Eden, a Haisla and Heiltsuk writer, will discuss her latest work, Return of the Trickster, the third and final installment in the Trickster trilogy on April 23.

“Eden Robinson is a prominent and prolific writer, and we are beyond thrilled to engage with her,” Steinunn Benjaminsson, customer service librarian for VIRL, said in a media release. “Anyone who has read her works knows she is deeply imaginative, hilarious, and thoughtful.”

Robinson is a unique and important voice among Canadian writers, said Benjaminsson, who is organizing the event. “I cannot wait to delve more deeply into the Trickster series with Eden and share this national treasure with what I know to be a large and engaged audience.”

The Trickster trilogy follows Jared, a Haisla teen navigating the complications of family, social pressure, substance abuse, and poverty in a magic-realist adventure story that has been praised by fans and literary critics.

Robinson has also authored Monkey Beach, an award-winning novel that was made into a movie in 2020, Traplines, Blood Sports, and other acclaimed titles.

The free event will be hosted on Zoom. Space is limited, so anyone who wants to attend should register as soon as possible at virl.bc.ca/eden_robinson/.

For more on Robinson, visit her Canadian Encyclopedia page.

The VIRL hosts StoryWalk outside for children in conjunction with the Sooke Regional Museum every month. StoryWalk is a free, socially distanced event that does not require registration. The Darkest Dark, by Chris Hadfield and Kate Fillion, will be available from April 20 to May 1 at virl.bc.ca/event/storywwalk-at-the-museum-the-darkest-dark.

Babytimes & Storytimes is available virtually each week through the Storytime Facebook group. You can also find a backlog of stories on YouTube at bit.ly/3tOrszS.

Details on a gardening series with tips from master gardeners on how to keep indoor and outdoor gardens blossoming in the spring are available at bit.ly/3ulgq4s2.

Take a Break, the VIRL’s virtual adult book club, is now holding Zoom meetings in addition to the Facebook group to provide some of that traditional book club feel again. This month’s book is the Enchanted April by Elizabeth Von Arnim. Browse virl.bc.ca/read-watch-listen/audience/adult/book/club for more information.

VIRL is looking for submissions to launch Sea & Cedar, a new arts and literature magazine. The deadline is May 15 at virl.bc.ca/read-watch-listen/audience/adults/sea-cedar-magazine-call-for-submissions.

