Jail and Bail fundraiser in Sooke benefits Tour de Rock

When Tour de Rock rider Janet Robinson reached out for a helping hand with fundraising, the Sooke Lions clubs quickly answered the call.

“It’s something we wanted to do because of our background in that area. I stepped forward as chair, and my wife is co-chair because she’s doing most of the work,” said Sooke Lions Club member Steve Wright, with a laugh.

Wright, a retired RCMP officer and Tour de Rock rider in 2014, is well familiar with the gruelling demands of the event.

He also keenly understands how to raise funds after totalling $27,000 for the B.C. Cancer Foundation in preparation for his ride.

Riders will cycle 1,200 kilometres between Port Alice and Victoria from Sept. 24 to Oct. 7, making numerous community stops for fund-raising events and spreading goodwill for the Cops for Cancer and the B.C. Cancer Foundation along the way.

Although he was one of several riders injured in a spill between Tofino and Ucluelet, Wright rejoined the ride at the end, and crossed the finish line with his arm in a sling, resulting from a separated shoulder.

“It’s the kids you ride for that keep you going,” he said. “It’s really important emotionally to finish the ride for the kids and the other riders.”

Ailsa Wright is working hard to sign up as many politicians and business and community leaders as she can for a major fundraiser, the Tour de Rock Jail and Bail. The minimum fine/donation is $100 to get out of jail, a total Ailsa predicts many participants will double.

Robinson and her honourary rider, Lily Lecinana plan to be there.

“Lily’s story of battling pediatric leukemia is amazing and inspirational,” Ailsa Wright said. “The event will be a lot of fun, and I hope everyone comes out to watch and make a donation.”

Tour de Rock Jail and Bail takes place on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Evergreen Centre at 6660 Sooke Rd.

If you can’t attend and want to make a donation, please go online to Cops for Cancer.



news@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SookeTour de Rock